Mike Lindell and His ‘10,000 Pillows’ Blocked From Entering Canada to Join Trucker Protest

Mike Lindell, the controversial pro-Trump CEO of MyPillow, was reportedly turned around at the Canadian border as he and a videographer were attempting to join the trucker protest in Ottawa.

On the same day a “truck carrying ‘over 10,000 pillows,’ including 1,000 ‘Bible pillows’ destined for the truckers’ children was also intercepted trying to cross the border through the Ambassador Bridge leading to Windsor, ON,” reported Canada’s National Post on Wednesday.

According to the report Lindell, his videographer, and the driver of the truck were all turned around on Tuesday as they were unvaccinated and did “not have a negative PCR test in hand.” The ongoing trucker protest, which has become the culture war battle of the moment on the American right, is demanding an end to Canada’s vaccine mandate to re-enter the country, which is why the truckers have snarled traffic at the U.S.-Canada border.

Lindell, who has spent at least $25 million of his personal fortune on trying to prove the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, now says he “intends to drop his pillows into Canada from a helicopter ‘with little parachutes’ attached.” Lindell, who appeared to be trolling the publication, told the Daily Beast on Wednesday, “We need to get the MyPillows to the people!’

Lindell has been a vocal supporter of the trucker protest, praising the movement on his Facebook page Tuesday as “so important” and claiming that the protest is why some Canadian provinces have begun lifting Covid-19 restrictions.

“They can’t stop because they’ve got to completely get their freedoms back,” he added.

It was Lindell’s social media activity that tipped off Canada’s Border Services Agency to his impending arrival to Canada, the National Post cited an official as saying.

