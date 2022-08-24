MyPillow CEO and avid 2020 election denier, Mike Lindell, went on a wild rant on Wednesday declaring that every vote in the state of Utah is a “crime.”

On his Lindell TV, the conspiracy theorist declared, “You know, I believe you have the CCP, the globalists, the Uni-Party. I believe it’s all one just happy family.”

Lindell continued, saying, “And and and we showed it on all the 50 states.” Lindell has been promising major “reveals” of voter fraud evidence for over a year, without ever actually revealing any evidence.

“You get to Utah, where there’s no one-day election. It’s all mail-in, it’s pure crime. Nobody votes in Utah. Nobody Brandon. It’s all just made up,” Lindell concluded in the clip. Utah does in fact hold in-person voting like every other state.

Mike Lindell says every vote in Utah is fake: “It’s pure crime. Nobody votes in Utah! It’s all just made up.” pic.twitter.com/k1viDuPgQl — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 24, 2022

Lindell, a one-time close ally of former President Donald Trump, hosted a week-long conference in Springfield, Missouri last week, in which he promised yet another big reveal.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was the event’s surprise speaker.

“The reason why I came here is I’ve recently gotten really tired of being told ‘Marjorie, don’t talk about the election,'” Greene said.

“You have poured money and time you didn’t have, of course money you didn’t have. You have probably lost friends, maybe you lost a job. Maybe you’ve lost faith at times, but you found it again and you keep fighting,” she told the crowd.

