BREAKING: Missiles Reportedly Hit Airbase in Iraq Housing U.S. Troops

By Josh FeldmanJan 7th, 2020, 6:43 pm

Multiple news outlets tonight are reporting that an airbase in Iraq housing U.S. forces is under missile attack.

CNN reports at least 10 rockets hit the airbase.

Per the AP, Iran is taking credit and “State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted tonight the president is monitoring the situation:

