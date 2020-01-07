BREAKING: Missiles Reportedly Hit Airbase in Iraq Housing U.S. Troops

Multiple news outlets tonight are reporting that an airbase in Iraq housing U.S. forces is under missile attack.

Al Asad airbase in western Iraq is under attack, according to US military officials. Multiple rounds have hit – not clear if it’s rockets or missiles yet. @CENTCOM @OIRSpox — Courtney Kube (@ckubeNBC) January 7, 2020

From senior US military source in Iraq:

“Under missile attack from Iran. These are either cruise missiles or short range ballistic missiles. All over the country.” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) January 7, 2020

I am told from US official these are short range ballistic or cruise missiles being fired from Iranian territory at multiple US bases and targets inside Iraq. https://t.co/xKh2NPiDyz — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) January 7, 2020

U.S. defense official confirms that Al Asad air base in Iraq's Anbar province has been hit by at least six rockets tonight. Additional details unclear. But very credible source. — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) January 7, 2020

CNN reports at least 10 rockets hit the airbase.

Per the AP, Iran is taking credit and “State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted tonight the president is monitoring the situation:

We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) January 7, 2020

