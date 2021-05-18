Mitch McConnell Reportedly Opposes 1/6 Commission ‘In Its Current Form’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R- KY) reportedly told Republican colleagues earlier Tuesday he doesn’t support the current bill for the 1/6 commission “in its current form.”

Axios broke news that McConnell currently opposes the commission, following House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy saying the same.

McConnell made comments to his colleagues along the lines of, “There’s 41 of us who could change this, and I think we should,” according to one of the sources. A second source confirmed the nature of the comments… The senators did not indicate the deal is DOA in the Senate, the sources said, but made clear they would want to see substantive changes.

McConnell publicly stated Tuesday that “we are undecided about the way forward at this point” and that “we want to read the fine print.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says Republicans are “undecided” about commission to investigate Capitol insurrection: “If it’s gonna go forward, it needs to be clearly balanced and not tilted one way or the other. So we have an objective evaluation.” pic.twitter.com/NmPZtCuGF5 — The Recount (@therecount) May 18, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]