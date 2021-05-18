comScore Mitch McConnell Reportedly Opposes 1/6 Commission Right Now

Mitch McConnell Reportedly Opposes 1/6 Commission ‘In Its Current Form’

By Josh FeldmanMay 18th, 2021, 9:20 pm

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R- KY) reportedly told Republican colleagues earlier Tuesday he doesn’t support the current bill for the 1/6 commission “in its current form.”

Axios broke news that McConnell currently opposes the commission, following House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy saying the same.

McConnell made comments to his colleagues along the lines of, “There’s 41 of us who could change this, and I think we should,” according to one of the sources. A second source confirmed the nature of the comments…

The senators did not indicate the deal is DOA in the Senate, the sources said, but made clear they would want to see substantive changes.

McConnell publicly stated Tuesday that “we are undecided about the way forward at this point” and that “we want to read the fine print.”

