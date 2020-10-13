comScore

Mitt Romney Drops Statement on Trump-Biden Election, Gets Dragged For Equating President With Keith Olbermann

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) released a largely anti-Trump statement on the state of American politics, decrying how “vile” the election has become — but is getting dragged for questionably equating President Donald Trump with Keith Olbermann. 

Romney took to Twitter to share his statement, noting how troubled he is by American’s current state, which was once “the birthplace of modern democracy.”

“I have stayed quiet with the approach of the election,” Romney wrote. “But I’m troubled by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation — let alone the birthplace of modern democracy.”

Romney directly called out Trump for his tendency to name-call and for his constant attacks on Democrats — especially on Democratic women.

“The president calls the Democratic vice presidential candidate ‘a monster,'” Romney said. “He repeatedly labels the speaker of the House ‘crazy;’ he calls for the Justice Department to put the prior president in jail; he attacks the governor of Michigan on the very day a plot is discovered to kidnap her.”

Although he mostly focused on Trump, Romney did denounce House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for tearing up the president’s State of the Union speech and decried “media on the left” for amplifying hate, singling outOlbermann for calling Trump a “terrorist.”

Some pundits noted that Romney’s statement basically a “pro-Biden statement,” as he is excluded from any criticism:

The majority of those responding to Romney’s statement, however, dragged him for equating Trump to Olbermann:

