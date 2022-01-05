More Than 5% of the Entire United Kingdom Got Covid LAST WEEK

The United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released their latest Covid-19 statistics, and they offer a shocking perspective on the virulence of the Omicron variant.

The ONS published expedited stats amid high infection rates for the UK, tracking how many people have tested positive for Covid in all parts of the country. According to their estimate, 3,270,800 people in England tested positive for Covid during the last week of 2021. In addition, 157,900 people tested positive in Wales, 72,900 people in Northern Ireland, and 238,000 people in Scotland.

Added together, at least 3.7 million people in the United Kingdom contracted Covid last week — which is more than five percent of the U.K.’s entire population, which is roughly 68 million people. Sky News notes that these are the highest numbers the UK has seen since the figures they were looking at in the fall of 2020.

The infection rates are described as compatible with the Omicron variant, which is said to be the most common form of Covid across the UK now. Meanwhile, the United States just set a global daily record for the most Covid cases confirmed in one day, and President Joe Biden is continuing his attempt to encourage vaccinations.

