Morning After Loss Liz Cheney ‘Repurposes’ Campaign Account as Lincoln-Themed PAC Called ‘The Great Task’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) appears to be already gearing up for her next move in politics as she “repurposed” her campaign account as a Political Action Committee the morning after her GOP primary loss.

Punchbowl News reported that in the early morning on Wednesday, Cheney filed with the Federal Election Commission “to reorganize her campaign account – flush with $7 million as of the end of July – to be a leadership PAC called ‘The Great Task.’”

The launch of Cheney’s new PAC included a new website, which carried a distinct Abraham Lincoln theme. The logo of the PAC includes an image of Lincoln and at the bottom of the website, the sixteenth president is quoted with an apparent explanation of the PAC’s name:

“It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us . . . that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” – Abraham Lincoln, Gettysburg Address

Cheney has made no secret of her desire to continue in politics and has vowed to ensure former President Donald Trump never returns to the Oval Office.

In an interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday morning, Cheney confirmed she is considering a run for president.

“Are you considering running for president yourself?” Guthrie asked.

“I’m going to be making sure that people all around this country understand the stakes of what we’re facing,” Cheney responded.

Cheney added she will work to make sure Americans “understand the extent to which we’ve now got one major political party, my party, which has really become a cult of personality. And we’ve got to get this party back to a place where we’re embracing the values and the principles on which it was founded.”

“Congresswoman, you didn’t answer me yes or no,” Guthrie pressed.

“I will do whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office,” responded Cheney, adding that it was “a decision that I’m going to make in the coming months.”

“I’m not going to make any announcements this morning, but it is something that I’m thinking about, and I’ll make a decision in the coming months.” she concluded.

