MSNBC Analyst Tells Biden Challengers ‘He’d Kick Your Tail’ In Primary — And He’s In Better Shape Than Obama

MSNBC analyst Cornell Belcher confidently predicted to rivals that President Joe Biden will “kick your tail” in a primary, and that he’s in better shape than former President Barack Obama was to win reelection.

Biden’s only announced challenger is Marianne Williamson, but there has been a lot of chatter about polls showing Democrats looking for a change.

On Monday’s edition of MSNBC’s Chris Jansing Reports, Belcher, a prominent author and political strategist, told anchor Chris Jansing that Biden’s high approval rating among Democrats demonstrates he’d beat any primary challenger, and cited Biden’s record of policy accomplishments and positive economic indicators as evidence he’s in better shape than the last several incumbents to win in a general election:

CHRIS JANSING: Is that something Democrats should be hoping for? I mean, ultimately, it’s all about the eight, right? It’s the eight in front of the number of his age.

CORNELL BELCHER: Well, no, you’re absolutely right, Chris. Look, I mean, look, you know, a little insider thing here. Nowhere in modern history has an incumbent with anything approaching an 84% approval rating ever lost reelection. Right. So this whole ideal that…

CHRIS JANSING: But that’s with Democrats, you think…

CORNELL BELCHER: As well. But we’re talking about the primary. Right. So he has a 84 over rating among Democrats. So. So this whole ideal that he shouldn’t run? Sort of, and some people should primary him is an absurd idea because if you challenged him he’d kick your tail in a primary because no incumbent with an 84% approval rating loses reelection in the primary.

Now, if we’re going to talk about the general election, look, I would argue, look, I worked for Obama in both of his campaigns. I think you can make the argument that Biden actually enters reelection at a stronger position than Obama did. I would actually make the argument that he ends his reelection in a stronger position than Bill Clinton or George Bush did.

And why do you say that, Cornell? I say that because this: If you look at the transformational pieces of legislation that he has been able to move that are astonishingly popular, he’s got more popular legislation already under his belt than I think the last three presidents had when you just look at the popularity of those legislation.

If you look at the economy, we have historic job growth right now and we have inflation coming under control. We have an economy that, quite frankly, most of the rest of the Western world wish they had.

And you also have him standing on the world stage as a strong, steady leader, bringing back respectability that to, you know, to America and American leadership that we had lost under Trump. And you also have him sort of as a historic midterm, the best midterm we’ve seen in modern history. He absolutely enters reelection better position than the last three presidents who won reelection.