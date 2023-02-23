Award-winning author turned 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson plans to run for president again in 2024, she confirmed in an interview published on Thursday. Williamson is the first Democrat to toss her hat in the ring to challenge President Joe Biden, should he announce he is seeking reelection.

Williamson’s candidacy was first reported by Medill News Service. She told student journalist Brennan Leach, “I wouldn’t be running for president if I didn’t believe I could contribute to harnessing the collective sensibility that I feel is our greatest hope at this time.”

Williamson was best known as a spiritual leader who wrote the 1992 book A Return to Love: Reflections on the Principles of A Course in Miracles and several other subsequent best-sellers before becoming a political candidate. After years as a leader of multiple non-profits, Williamson ran unsuccessfully for Congress as an independent in 2014, then officially launched her first campaign for the Democratic nomination for president in 2019.

Initially considered a long-shot candidate in a packed field, Williamson began gaining significant attention during the primary campaign, especially after her performances in televised debates. Still, she struggled in polls and in key areas.

Some of her past statements and views, such as social media posts suggesting clinical depression was a “scam” or discussing conspiracy theories that 9/11 was “artificially created” on her radio show, received scrutiny on the campaign trail. Remarks made on the campaign trail also led to further scrutiny.

“They tried to paint me as silly, they tried to paint me as unserious because they know I’m not,” she told Medill, which is run by Northwestern University.

She eventually withdrew and supported Andrew Yang, then Bernie Sanders, in the primary. Biden eventually won the nomination, and then the general election in November.

Not only will Williamson challenge Biden for the Democratic nomination, she has already begun criticizing him and party leaders for changes made to the Democratic primary process.

“How can you claim to be a champion of democracy when your own process is so undemocratic?” she said.

Williamson said in social media posts that she “is making an important announcement” on March 4.

