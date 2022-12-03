MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Casually Calls Democrats ‘Less Evil’ While Discussing Ron DeSantis Hype

Former White House Press Secretary and current MSNBC host-in-waiting Jen Psaki casually implied that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is “evil” — along with many other Republicans — while comparing him to previous over-hyped Democratic candidates.

On an episode of MSNBC’s Morning Joe this week, Psaki and co-host Mika Brzezinski discussed the prospect of Republicans crystallizing around “a sane-ish candidate” for president, a prospect that the duo appeared to find unlikely:

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: But there are some good options, Jen. I mean, we’re waiting to hear whether or not Larry Hogan will run. I mean, I don’t know. I mean, it seems like the Republican Party has an opportunity here to really turn a new leaf.

JEN PSAKI: Well, that’s making the assumption, which I think that they want to, is that they want to pick a sane-ish candidate. I mean, I think to Mark’s point in reading…

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: A Republican!

JEN PSAKI: Yeah, it reminded me of, in a different way, ‘cuz less evil. But Democrats have done this before, too, where you kind of they find a candidate that they project all of their hopes, dreams and positions on. This person is the next person. Wesley Clark, Howard Schultz, Mike Bloomberg. And they are like paper tigers because they look good on paper. And then they start to go out and do the dating apps in Iowa and New Hampshire. And people…

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: It’s harder than it looks.

JEN PSAKI: It’s much harder. Barack Obama used to say, you know, when you campaign, they lift it, they lift the hood, they kick the tires. When they do that, they discover things about candidates. Do they have charisma? What do they actually stand for? Are they fighting for me or are they weird or do they have a glass jaw?