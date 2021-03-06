MSNBC’s Malcolm Nance Warns of a Violent ‘Paramilitary’ Trump Insurgency

MSNBC national security analyst Malcolm Nance warned SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that Donald Trump will incite a violent ‘paramilitary’ insurgency by his followers.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Nance about the former president, asking him “When is the greatest time of risk from Donald Trump to our nation?”

Nance mocked Trump for fleecing his followers, but warned that more serious danger could lie ahead:

You know, the time of risk is, when it comes to Trump and his supporters, comes more when he starts to open his mouth.

Trump doesn’t give 2 flying flips exactly what his followers think of what he says, he just wants them to send $5 donations to his new Super PAC, and he understands that, you know, a fool and his money are soon parted.

Again, it goes to that old Lyndon Johnson trope about, if you can convince the poorest white man that he’s better than the most educated wealthiest Black man, he’ll turn out his pockets inside out for you, and that’s what Donald Trump’s schtick is all about. To Trump it seems like power, because taking power away from the Republican Party, the RNC, the Republican Senate campaign committee and giving it to him is a sign of his ability to cheat his followers, but it’s also a sign of power. They’ll donate 5 bucks a month every month to Donald Trump personally, as a man.

The question is, how is he going to weaponize his real political base? Well, the only way he can is the only way that he’s always done it, is to incite things.

And so he’s going to, and this is what the entire thesis of my book was, and I started it last August. He is going to incite a political insurgency, and it will lead to a terrorist and paramilitary insurgency.

It’s not going to be like he’s going to wake up one day and say “Attack the White House because it’s being defiled,” and people are going to come down with pitchforks and torches. No, no, it’s going to be the way he said it: This government’s illegitimate, their agents are illegitimate, the FBI director is a traitor.

We are going wake up someday and some group is going to carry out the plan in Michigan to take over a statehouse or kill a governor or assassinate congressmen. Let me tell you, the book the Turner Diaries that Timothy McVeigh lived by was exactly about this: a white supremacist uprising in America.