MSNBC’s McCaskill Claims Red States Are Going to Enact ‘Vigilantism Laws’ That Empower Rounding Up People ‘That Look Like Foreigners’

MSNBC contributor and former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill (D) said Monday she believes Republicans could begin enacting “vigilantism laws” that would enable Americans to “round up people that look like foreigners.”

The comment came in a segment with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace. Referencing the Supreme Court and Chief Justice John Roberts, McCaskill told the host, “I think we know everybody but Roberts is in the tank for the right-wing, extreme views, and I think this vigilantism is going to catch on.

“I’ll tell you what’s going to happen next, Nicolle,” McCaskill said. “These red states are going to do vigilantism laws on immigration, and they’re going to empower citizens to go out and round up people that they think look like foreigners. And that’s what we are coming to in this country. It is incredibly depressing.”

McCaskill made the comment after Wallace pondered whether it was time for Democrats to “rethink their fealty to norms” by packing the Supreme Court with more members and eliminating the filibuster. The former Missouri senator responded in the affirmative, saying “Americans support term limits for everybody, including Supreme Court justices,” while adding, “There’s filibuster that must happen to carve out the ability of the Senate to deal with voting rights.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com