Musk Drops Snark On AOC After She Suggests ‘Lay Off the Proto-Fascism. Maybe Try Putting Down Your Phone’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) offered Elon Musk some unsolicited advice on Friday and ended up having the billionaire reply to her with his now well-known trolling snark.

AOC wrote on Twitter, following Musk’s surprise suspension of several journalists, “You’re a public figure. An extremely controversial and powerful one. I get feeling unsafe, but descending into abuse of power + erratically banning journalists only increases the intensity around you.”

AOC was referring to the justification Musk had given regarding the suspensions. Musk had accused the journalists of violating his new “doxxing policy.” CNN reported on Friday that “none of the banned journalists appeared to have shared Musk’s precise real-time location” – the violation the billionaire had accused them of and previously claimed had resulted in threats against one of his children.

AOC was replying to a tweet from Musk in which he justified the suspensions, saying, “They posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates, in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of service.

“Take a beat and lay off the proto-fascism. Maybe try putting down your phone,” AOC concluded in her advice to the Twitter CEO.

Musk replied to AOC’s advice, writing, “You first lol.”

Earlier in the day, responding to criticism of the suspensions, which came from as far and wide as the European Union and United Nations, Musk tweeted, “So inspiring to see the newfound love of freedom of speech by the press.”

