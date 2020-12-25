Before the massive explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning, an announcement blared from an RV warning the vehicle would explode in 15 minutes, officials said at a press conference.

Footage posted on Twitter Friday by a mysterious account showed the apparent message — and subsequent blast — that rocked the city.

“This area must be evacuated now, this area must be evacuated now. This area must be evacuated now, if you can hear this message evacuate now. If you can hear this message, evacuate now,” the warning states before an explosion apparently occurs and the video feed goes white.

Surveillance video from what appears to be 2nd Ave in downtown #Nashville captures recording saying “if you can hear this message, evacuate now.” Then the blast happens. #nashvilleexplosion https://t.co/uOogB0u4jD — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) December 25, 2020

The initial video was posted by user “@TA32556798” on Twitter, whose account was created in December 2020, and has no other posts.

