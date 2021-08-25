Mystery Solved: Jen Psaki Asked if President Biden Was ‘Taking a Knee’ in WNBA Photo Op, or ‘Just Kneeling’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether President Joe Biden’s pose with WNBA champions the Seattle Storm was a display of activist solidarity.

The president welcomed the WNBA champs to The White House on Monday, and during the photo op, the president kneeled in front of the team, causingg some to speculate that it was a demonstration in suopport of police reform.

At Tuesday’s daily briefing, veteran White House correspondent April Ryan pressed Psaki about voting rights activists who protested at the White House yesterday, and anout the president’s support of the filibuster.

“What is the thought behind that from the White House as people of all walks of life are out there saying that he needs to do more, that this President is not doing enough for the constituency that he said that he was going to work for?” Ms. Ryan asked.

Psaki replied that President Biden is with the activists, and that “He’s maybe not the right target of their frustration, you know, because his objective is also to get voting rights legislation passed, and he would like to sign that legislation into law.”

“But he doesn’t believe in ending the filibuster, and that’s the big hurdle in the Senate. And they are saying that we are now voting like we voted in 1964. Voting rights has been stripped by the Supreme Court twice, and now there are restrictive laws in states that are precluding free and fair voting in this nation,” Ryan said.

“Absolutely, April. And it’s outrageous, and the President is outraged by it,” Psaki said. “And that’s why he has asked his Vice President to lead this effort. That’s why he has taken steps, including a historic executive order on voting rights. That’s why he has supported the efforts by the Attorney General and the Department of Justice to continue to take steps that are at their disposal to crack down on these abuses across the country and why he will continue to make this a central priority for him.”

As Psaki tried to move on, Ryan asked about the photo op.

“We don’t know what happened yesterday. Was he in support of — taking the knee in support of police reform, or was he just kneeling? Because we were told to ask you,” Ryan asked.

“Well, the President certainly supports police reform, but he also was taking a photo with a sports team, and he has also kneeled in other occasions with sports teams in the past,” Psaki said.

Watch above via The White House.

