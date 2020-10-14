Navy SEAL from Bin Laden Raid Calls Out Trump for Promoting Conspiracy Claiming They Shot a Body Double: ‘I Know Who I Killed’

The Navy SEAL who claims to have personally killed Osama bin Laden called out President Donald Trump — whom he supports — for promoting a bizarre QAnon conspiracy that his unit actually took out a body double.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, former SEAL Robert O’Neill stated definitively that his unite took down the correct target.

“Very brave men said goodby (sic) to their kids to go kill Osama bin Laden,” O’Neill wrote. “We were given the order by President Obama. It was not a body double. Thank you Mr. President.”

Very brave men said goodby to their kids to go kill Osama bin Laden. We were given the order by President Obama. It was not a body double. Thank you Mr. President. Happy birthday @USNavy — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) October 13, 2020

I know who I killed, homie. Every time. https://t.co/sGuf6ZMskw — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) October 14, 2020

Trump, on Tuesday, retweeted a QAnon believer pushing a bizarre claim that the SEALs killed a bin Laden body double. The QAnon believer’s Twitter account has since been suspended, and the tweet is not visible.

O’Neill is an outspoken conservative who recently made headlines after posting a selfie on a Delta flight in which he was not wearing a mask. Delta proceeded to ban him from future flights. O’Neill has previously participated in Trump campaign events, and has been vocal in his support of the president.

“While Joe Biden was the only member of the Obama White House who did not support killing Osama Bin Laden, President Trump has focused his administration on defeating our enemies, rebuilding our military, and taking care of our servicemembers,” O’Neill has said, per the Trump campaign website. “Veterans like myself support President Trump because he has stood with us throughout his presidency, and will continue to once re-elected.”

