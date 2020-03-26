comScore

NBC’s Ken Dilanian Called Out For ‘Deeply Irresponsible’ Report Praising China’s Coronavirus Response Over America’s

By Charlie NashMar 26th, 2020, 4:16 pm

NBC national security correspondent Ken Dilanian received heavy criticism on Thursday over an article which praised China’s coronavirus response over the United States’ own efforts.

In his report titled, “As U.S. struggles to stem coronavirus, China asserts itself as global leader,” Dilanian and co-authors Dan De Luce and Carol E. Lee praised China for giving medical equipment to Italy.

“With Italy in dire need of medical equipment, an economic superpower stepped in to help. No, not the United States. It was China,” the article declared, noting that “Beijing last week promised Rome a thousand ventilators and 2 million masks.”

“The Trump administration, meanwhile, proposed slashing the U.S. contribution to the WHO last month and has said very little about international cooperation to stop the spread,” it continued, claiming, “Instead of providing aid abroad, Trump has been soliciting it.”

The article received a wave of criticism from conservatives on social media, with the majority of complaints directed at Dilanian himself.

