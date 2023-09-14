NBC’s Kristen Welker Asks Trump To Weigh In On ‘Breaking News’ Of Hunter Biden Indictment

NBC News anchor and new Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker asked ex-President Donald Trump to weigh in on the “breaking news” that Hunter Biden has been indicted.

News broke Thursday afternoon that Special Counsel Davis Weiss has secured a grand jury indictment against Hunter Biden on three charges related to his purchase of a firearm.

Welker rolled out a preview of her Trump interview that will air on this week’s edition of NBC’s Meet the Press during NBC Nightly News Thursday night, one of which featured Welker asking about the indictment, and whether it changed Trump’s feeling that his own legal troubles are the result of a partisan double-standard. It had not:

KRISTEN WELKER: Let’s talk about the breaking news today. We learned just a short time ago that the president’s son, Hunter Biden, was indicted by a federal grand jury on three gun charges. Given that, Mr. President, can you continue to say that there are two systems of justice? DONALD TRUMP: Well, I think there’s no question about it. He had a plea deal that was the deal of the century. The art of the deal, you could write a book on it. The art of the deal. And all of a sudden it was broken up by a judge who was able to – a brilliant judge, actually, who was able to see through what was happening. And it’s a sad situation. I mean, nobody should be happy about this. I’m not happy about it. Nobody is. It’s a very sad thing. It’s so bad for our country. But you know, if you think about it, I’ve been under investigation from the day I came down the escalator. A phony investigation. Fake investigations. Investigations that I beat every single time. Still under investigations. But it’s a very sad thing. And it’s a slippery slope, and dangerous, very dangerous for our country.

Trump is under indictment on 91 felony counts with maximum sentences in excess of 700 years.

Watch above via NBC’s Meet the Press.

