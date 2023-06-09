NBC’s Peter Alexander Asks Biden How People Can ‘Trust’ DOJ When ‘Trump Repeatedly Attacks It’ — Just Before Indictment Bombshell

NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander asked President Joe Biden how people can trust the Department of Justice when ex-President Donald Trump “repeatedly attacks it” — just hours before news of Trump’s indictment dropped.

Biden held a joint press conference with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom in the East Room of the White House Thursday — just hours before Trump himself broke the blockbuster news that he has been indicted in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into classified documents under the Espionage Act, news that shook the political world.

But buzz about the investigation had been building with news that Trump’s team had received a target letter, which caused Trump to lash out publicly and in calls to Maggie Haberman.

At the close of the presser, reporters shouted extra-innings questions at the president, including Alexander’s query about trust in the independence of the Justice Department.

Biden’s response appeared to draw a contrast between himself and his predecessor:

PRESIDENT BIDEN: I’m supposed to walk off the stage now. (Laughter.) REPORTER: Can you comment on the bribery allegations against you, President Biden? PRESIDENT BIDEN: But wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. REPORTER: The bribery allegation. Congresswoman Nancy Mace says there’s damning evidence in the FBI file that you sold out the country. Do you have a response to the congressional Republicans? PRESIDENT BIDEN: Where’s the money? I’m joking. It’s — PETER ALEXANDER: Mr. President — PETER ALEXANDER: Mr. President — PRESIDENT BIDEN: It’s a bunch of malarkey. PETER ALEXANDER: Mr. President, what do you say to Americans to convince them that they should trust the independence and fairness of the Justice Department when your predecessor, Donald Trump, repeatedly attacks it? PRESIDENT BIDEN: Because you notice I have never once — not one single time — suggested to the Justice Department what they should do or not do, relative to bringing a charge or not bringing a charge. I’m honest.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

