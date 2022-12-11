NEW: ‘Ballsy’ Hunter Biden Walked Right Up To Kevin McCarthy’s Mom To Chat During State Dinner

First Son Hunter Biden reportedly walked right up to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his mom Roberta McCarthy to chat during last week’s State Dinner in what Politico called a “ballsy” move.

President Joe Biden recently welcomed President of France Emmanuel Macron for the first state dinner of the Biden presidency, at which McCarthy was asked how it felt to dine with Hunter Biden even as his party prepares to investigate the president’s only surviving son.

“Well, I’m at dinner with my mom. So I’m going to have a great time,” McCarthy said on his way in.

According to a new deep dive by The Washington Post‘s Matt Viser and Michael Scherer, McCarthy came face-to-face with Hunter once inside:

Hunter Biden recently walked his daughter Naomi down the aisle for her White House wedding, appeared at the Kennedy Center Honors and attended a state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron. At one point during that dinner, Hunter Biden walked up to a group including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and said hello to McCarthy’s mother, according to people familiar with the exchange who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private interaction. To some, it seemed a classic Biden-style moment of trying to charm an adversary. A McCarthy spokesman did not respond to a request for comment, but pointed to a statement released this week that included “Hunter Biden” among roughly a dozen areas that Republicans will prioritize for investigations. McCarthy has been nominated by House Republicans to be the next House speaker, though he has not yet secured all the votes he needs.

The interaction — which Politico Playbook called “ballsy” — comes as Kentucky Republican Congressman and incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee in the new GOP House James Comer promises that he will subpoena Hunter Biden when the GOP takes over the House and begins investigating the Biden family — but has “no plans” to call President Joe Biden to testify.

The Post story details competing strategies for how to deal with the investigations if and when they materialize.

