In an exchange caught on camera before Thursday’s State Dinner, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was asked how it feels to dine with Hunter Biden even as his party prepares to investigate President Joe Biden’s only surviving son.

PresidentBiden welcomed President of France Emmanuel Macron for the first state dinner of the Biden presidency Thursday night, although the two recently bonded at the G20. President and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden also hosted the Macrons for a private dinner Wednesday night at Fiola Mare, an Italian seafood restaurant on the Georgetown waterfront.

C-SPAN cameras caught the arrivals to the dinner, including McCarthy’s. He was asked about potential areas of cooperation with Democrats, and then was confronted with the fact that Hunter Biden would be attending the same dinner:

ANNOUNCER: Kevin McCarthy. House of Representatives and Mrs. Roberta McCarthy. REPORTER: (inaudible) the White House and Republicans (inaudible) LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY: The economy, making us energy independent, I think securing our borders, stopping fentanyl. Holding government accountable. They haven’t had much of that. And I think the country, this last election was a check and balance. REPORTER: You’re going to be at a dinner with Hunter Biden today. How does that feel knowing that many people in your caucus want to investigate him? LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY: Well, I’m at dinner with my mom. So I’m going to have a great time.

Kentucky Republican Congressman James Comer recently promised that he will subpoena Hunter Biden when the GOP takes over the House and begins investigating the Biden family — but has “no plans” to call President Joe Biden to testify.

It’s just the latest threat from Comer — who will become chairman of the House Oversight Committee in the new GOP House — who has previously promised investigations of the Bidens and said he believes they will “prevent Joe Biden from running” in 2024.

