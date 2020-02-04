A new book has revealed that President Donald Trump launched into a complete meltdown during the 2016 election when a member of his staff took issue with his previous statements about the birther conspiracy theory which the then-President Elect pushed against President Barack Obama.

The revelation comes from a new book titled “Sinking in the Swamp: How Trump’s Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington”, written by The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng. In it, Markay and Suebsaeng write that staff urged Trump to denounce his birther theory against Obama.

The aides to Trump asked him for a short statement — which then Trump supposedly responded to on a conference call. One source on the call described it as a “meandering spat of word vomit during which Trump kept finding new ways to say that his birther crusade was, in fact, necessary, good, and proper.”

“I WANT THAT STATEMENT!!!! GET ME THAT FUCKING STATEMENT!!!!!!! … I WANT THAT GODDAMN FUCKING STATEMENT RIGHT NOW!!!!! WHERE THE FUCK IS IT?” Trump reportedly yelled aloud.

