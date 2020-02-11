Federal prosecutors on Monday sought a sentence of 87 to 108 months for Roger Stone, an announcement that resulted in an angry response from President Trump.

On Tuesday, however, Fox News spoke with “a senior DOJ official” who said the Department of Justice is going to revise that “extreme” recommendation.

“The Department was shocked to see the sentencing recommendation in the filing in the stone case last night,” that unnamed official told Fox. “The sentencing recommendation was not what had been briefed to the Department.”

The official also said that the DOJ sees the recommendation for seven to nine years as “extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate to Mr. Stone’s offenses.”

The report comes after President Trump’s tweets on the sentence, which he called “horrible and very unfair.”

“Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice,” said Trump, and now it looks like the DOJ may not.

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

There has been no official announcement of a new sentencing recommendation from prosecutors at the time of this posting, but this article may be updated to reflect any such change.

