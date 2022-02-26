NEW POLL: 16 Percent of Republicans Say Having Black Woman on Supreme Court Will Be ‘Good for the Country’

The same day that President Joe Biden made good on his pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, a new poll showed 16 percent of Republicans believe that will be “good for the country” — more than two-thirds fewer than the rest of Americans.

On Friday morning, the White House officially announced that President Joe Biden would be nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

But hours before the president and Judge Jackson delivered remarks on the historic pick, an ABC News/Washington Post poll was released that measured public opinion on the nomination.

Respondents to the poll were told “Biden has said he will nominate the first Black woman to serve as a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court,” and were asked “Do you think that having a Black woman as a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court would be a good thing for the country, a bad thing for the country, or would make no difference?”

Among all respondents, 45 percent replied it would be a “good thing for the country,” 4 percent said it would be “a bad thing for the country,” and 48 percent replied that it “would make no difference.”

Democrats were most supportive, with 78 percent replying it would be a “good thing for the country,” 1 percent saying it would be “a bad thing for the country,” and 21 percent replying that it “would make no difference.”

Independents were more evenly split at 42 percent “Good,” 52 percent “No difference,” and 3 percent “bad.”

But among Republicans, 16 percent replied that having a Black woman as a Supreme Court justice would be a “good thing for the country,” and 70 percent replied that it “would make no difference.”

And Republicans were over three times more likely, at 10 percent, to say it would be “a bad thing for the country” to have a Black woman as a Supreme Court justice.

Judge Jackson will now face confirmation hearings in the U.S. Senate, which has confirmed her for two previous appointments.

