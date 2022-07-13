NEW POLL: Voters Say Trump Committed ‘Crime’ on Jan. 6 By Whopping 21-Point Margin Amid Blockbuster Hearings

In a poll taken amid the ongoing January 6 hearings, voters believe that former President Donald Trump committed a crime with his role in the attack — by a whopping 21-point margin.

Since the hearings began, there has been speculation about whether the evidence laid out during the hearings will become the basis for a prosecution of Trump, which has only intensified as more and more damaging information comes out.

In a new poll released this week — taken after the bombshell revelations of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson but before Tuesday’s riveting hearing — 56 percent of respondents to the poll said they believe Trump’s “s alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election was a crime,” versus only 35 percent who said they think it was “not a crime.”

The pollster offered three choices, asking “do you believe that Donald Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election was a crime that he should be prosecuted for, a crime that he should not be prosecuted for, or do you think it was not a crime?”

Overall, 50 percent responded it “was a crime that he should be prosecuted for,” with an additional 6 percent saying it was “a crime that he should not be prosecuted for.”

The pollster noted some other findings from the poll showing small but at times significant changes in attitudes since before the hearings:

Three in 10 Republican voters (31%) said Trump is at least somewhat responsible for the events that led to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, comparable to the 29% who said the same in a June 10-12 survey just after the select committee’s first major public hearing. Among the overall electorate, 59% blame Trump for Jan. 6 — up from 57% last month.

Compared with a survey conducted June 24-26, the shares of Republicans who said Trump misled people about the 2020 election outcome (up 5 percentage points to 30%), attempted to overturn the 2020 result (up 5 points to 45%) and claimed without evidence that the last presidential contest was fraudulent (up 7 points to 44%) all increased in the wake of Hutchinson’s testimony.

The January 6 committee dropped several bombs Tuesday, including a teaser for next week’s hearing: that Trump tried to contact a witness.

