NEW RANT: Trump Goes Off Over Biden Special Counsel — Demands Mar-a-Lago ‘Boxes Hoax Case’ Be Dropped In 4:51 AM Tirade

Former President Donald Trump raged into the early morning darkness about the special counsel appointed to investigate President Joe Biden being much better than Special Counsel Jack Smith and demanded an end to the Mar-a-Lago probe.

As news of President Joe Biden’s classified documents flap dominates the media this week, Trump and other allies have been using the story as a way to minimize his own legal problems — many of which Smith is charged with investigating.

Very early on Saturday morning, Trump sprayed out a paginated series of posts on his own social media app comparing Smith to Special Counsel Robert Hur in most unkind terms:

Page 1: What Biden did was wrong, but he was given a reasonable and stable Special Counsel who is sane, inclined not to make waves, friendly with RINOS, and is not known as a flame-throwing lunatic or a Biden hater. What I did was RIGHT, Secured documents in a secured place, lock on the doors, guards and Secret Service all around, security cameras working. Mar-a-Lago is essentially an armed fort, and was built that way in the 1920’s, with High Walls & structure to serve as the Southern W.H….. Page 2: I was President of the U.S. and covered and protected by the Presidential Records Act, which is not criminal and allows and encourages you to talk to the NARA, which we were, very nicely, until the FBI, who it is now learned has been after me for years without pause or question, RAIDED Mar-a-Lago, a stupid and probably Illegal thing to do. As President, I have the right to declassify documents, Biden did not. Special “Prosecutor” Jack Smith, however, is a Trump Hating political Thug….. Page 3: The Boxes Hoax Case against me should be dropped immediately. I have done nothing wrong!

This attack comes days after another rant demanding the “END” of the criminal probes that included attacks on Smith’s wife, his mental fitness, and more.

Maggie Haberman and others have reported that Trump and his team see the Biden story as a political gift that could put the Justice Department in an awkward position when it comes to the documents probe.

But this is just one of many attacks by Trump since Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Smith as Special Counsel to handle Justice Department probes into Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection.

