comScore

Nice-Guy Comic Jim Gaffigan’s Bonkers Anti-Trump Rant Sets Twitter on Fire, Trends #2 After RNC Speech

By Tommy ChristopherAug 28th, 2020, 10:46 am

Famously nice comic Jim Gaffigan went on a blistering rant against President Donald Trump that became the toast of social media, trending #2 overnight and prompting an intense flurry of reaction in the hours after Trump’s closing speech of the Republican National Convention.

Gaffigan isn’t exactly known as an edgy comic, but he let it all hang out Thursday night in a sustained and profane Twitter tirade urging people to “Wake the fuck up!” that made him the talk of the platform, and landed him in the #2 trending spot overnight.

Gaffigan also did extended battle with the less appreciative, and again let it all hang out:

He was, however, considerably nicer to one particular Twitter commentator:

The reactions from blue checks were divided into several basic camps.

Those who were HERE FOR IT:

Those who weren’t:

And those who were surprised to be talking about hot Twitter trend Jim Gaffigan:

Gaffigan’s follower count doesn’t seem to have been negatively affected, and even appears to have edged up by 70,000 or so since yesterday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: