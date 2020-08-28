Nice-Guy Comic Jim Gaffigan’s Bonkers Anti-Trump Rant Sets Twitter on Fire, Trends #2 After RNC Speech

Famously nice comic Jim Gaffigan went on a blistering rant against President Donald Trump that became the toast of social media, trending #2 overnight and prompting an intense flurry of reaction in the hours after Trump’s closing speech of the Republican National Convention.

Gaffigan isn’t exactly known as an edgy comic, but he let it all hang out Thursday night in a sustained and profane Twitter tirade urging people to “Wake the fuck up!” that made him the talk of the platform, and landed him in the #2 trending spot overnight.

Gaffigan also did extended battle with the less appreciative, and again let it all hang out:

hey fuck you karen — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Oh fuck you. That is moronic. but there you got me to respond idiot — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Oh have you noticed there’s a pandemic with no national plan? Or do you think it’s made up? Obama did get us out of the worst economic crisis of my lifetime (at the time) — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Hey fuck you Chad. In case you didn’t notice 180,000 people have died and the country is being run by a con man who’s trying to convince half the country that the suburbs are about to be set on fire (a lie) — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

He was, however, considerably nicer to one particular Twitter commentator:

Okay fine — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

The reactions from blue checks were divided into several basic camps.

Those who were HERE FOR IT:

I’m on internets for @JimGaffigan owning that dumb guy from the federalist https://t.co/Eo8K0LLuj3 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 28, 2020

Good morning to @JimGaffigan and nobody else. — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) August 28, 2020

every single fucking celebrity or person with a massive platform needs to be pulling a @JimGaffigan right now. SILENCE IS NO LONGER AN OPTION, and trust me – your career WILL BE FINE.. and the best part? Your soul will remain intact! — Courtney Jaye (@TropicaliJaye) August 28, 2020

Trump made the nicest guy in Comedy @JimGaffigan swear. His pockets got HOT! I love his wife’s response and how quickly he changed. Marriage goals. His whole thread is worth a look and his new special has some brilliant material about Canada. #JimGaffigan #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/TZM03amaNe — Mark Critch (@markcritch) August 28, 2020

Jim Gaffigan can’t concern himself with what you think right now.

Some things are more important. Sometimes you’ve gotta take a stand. Stand up for what you believe in… fight for our children… for our future.

Thank you Jim for being on the right side of history. https://t.co/5Z4zdPPm7d — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) August 28, 2020

I would love to buy a

“hey fuck you karen”

tshirt/hoodie/beanie/socks or whatever from the @JimGaffigan store. Please make it happen! — Shannon O’Neill (@spotastic) August 28, 2020

This mid-rant exchange between Jeannie Gaffigan and her husband Jim Gaffigan is so pure. <3 pic.twitter.com/ytvvaNLhxB — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2020

Ive known Jim Gaffigan for years and he’s been less than vocal about politics so this says a lot-he realizes that even if it hurts his commercial appeal he MUST speak out about the threat Trump poses to our nation. Thanks Jim! https://t.co/A7WXSWUah9 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 28, 2020

I want to frame this one — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) August 28, 2020

I love @JimGaffigan. I’m forever on #TeamGaffigan. He doesn’t need “fans” who refuse to understand the simple fact that Trump is a racist fascist. He’s literally a Nazi. Shame on them! Nobody is more hilarious than Gaffigan, and he speaks the truth!!!! https://t.co/epLP41P71a — Andy Kindler (@AndyKindler) August 28, 2020

Thank you for using your voice. Appreciate you. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 28, 2020

.@JimGaffigan with an epic tweet storm. You should read the whole thing. It took courage to come out so clearly against Trump with his audience. And he gets to the heart of it – Trump is a con man and you know it! https://t.co/evBlTZZFjS — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) August 28, 2020

Those who weren’t:

Really great to see America’s Dad, @JimGaffigan dunk on a woman with 155 followers. So proud of us all. pic.twitter.com/8oWO6jHoQQ — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) August 28, 2020

Whoa… gonna have to unfollow. Get the Catholic part, but not sure about the con man. Bye Jim. it’s been fun. #SeeyaLaterJimGaffigan — Jen Audetat (@jenayres) August 28, 2020

Jim Gaffigan just unburdened himself in spectacular fashion, and more power to him pic.twitter.com/nBXO2a7Ni5 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 28, 2020

Jim Gaffigan is having a significant Twitter meltdown about @realDonaldTrump. If it wasn’t terrifying and a bit sad, it’d be mildly funnier than his last stand up special. https://t.co/xGbqwxGgv3 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 28, 2020

Some shocking news, Jim: People have different opinions than you or I. These are not altered by celebrities screaming at them. In fact, it further locks people into their pre-existing partisanship. Ergo, you hurt your apparent cause. Glad I could help. — jon gabriel (@exjon) August 28, 2020

And those who were surprised to be talking about hot Twitter trend Jim Gaffigan:

Didn’t have “Jim Gaffigan runs clean out of f***s” on my bingo card. — Linda Holmes Thinks You’re Doing Great (@lindaholmes) August 28, 2020

Wow. The president made Jim Gaffigan, the chilliest dude, snap completely. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 28, 2020

Gaffigan goes off…never seen him like this. pic.twitter.com/gdurze0b32 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 28, 2020

Pissed off Jim Gaffigan is the best thing on Twitter in months. 🙌 — Black Lives Matter Jennifer Mendelsohn (@CleverTitleTK) August 28, 2020

I see Jim Gaffigan has moved on from hot pockets. Didn’t see that coming. — Ted Perry (@Fox6TedPerry) August 28, 2020

Imagine the pressure building inside Jim Gaffigan for years. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) August 28, 2020

Hey, @JimGaffigan ‘s feed is on fire right now. Yes, the calm, clean comic known for Hot Pockets. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/yZGVbcTJRN — Kim Horcher (@kimscorcher) August 28, 2020

Gaffigan’s follower count doesn’t seem to have been negatively affected, and even appears to have edged up by 70,000 or so since yesterday.

