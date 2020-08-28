comScore

Comedian Jim Gaffigan TORCHES Trump in Epic Rant Following RNC Speech: ‘Wake the F*ck Up!’

By Mediaite StaffAug 28th, 2020, 7:10 am

Comedian Jim Gaffigan is well known for his observational humor that is mostly apolitical and universally loved. His material often relies on spinning comedic takes on the lives of quiet desperation that is accessible by Democrats and Republicans alike. The practicing Catholic comic— born and bred in the Midwest—rarely, if ever, works blue, and is well known for mostly avoiding hot button and divisive topics, like politics.

All of which makes his Thursday night tweetstorm, which he began during President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech that closed the Republican National Convention. The 18-part thread called out specious claims of “deep state,” “cancel culture,” and “Trump Derangement Syndrome” in a remarkably harsh and candid assessment of President Trump and his base of supporters.

The tweets speak for themselves, so without further ado, read ahead:

 

 

 

 

