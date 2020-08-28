Comedian Jim Gaffigan is well known for his observational humor that is mostly apolitical and universally loved. His material often relies on spinning comedic takes on the lives of quiet desperation that is accessible by Democrats and Republicans alike. The practicing Catholic comic— born and bred in the Midwest—rarely, if ever, works blue, and is well known for mostly avoiding hot button and divisive topics, like politics.

All of which makes his Thursday night tweetstorm, which he began during President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech that closed the Republican National Convention. The 18-part thread called out specious claims of “deep state,” “cancel culture,” and “Trump Derangement Syndrome” in a remarkably harsh and candid assessment of President Trump and his base of supporters.

The tweets speak for themselves, so without further ado, read ahead:

Heading to bed but remember

– If you want to sound crazy please tell me about THE DEEP STATE.

– To sound stupid please be against CANCEL CULTURE but then accuse anyone with an opinion of Virtue signaling.

– Trump Derangement Syndrome is meant to distract from the con of Don — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Trump literally ran Paul Ryan out of politics. Why? Paul Ryan knew Trump was poison. So does Romney. Trump is not a conservative or even a Republican. You know that. You know Barr is dirty. You know if Trump gets re-elected it's over. How many books have to be written? — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Trump derangement syndrome is part of the con. Wake up. you know Fox News is biased and full of loons. it's how they gaslight and silence criticism. Do you think any of those congressional republicans really believe in Trump or do they fear him dont want to end up like Flake. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

I dont give a fuck if anyone thinks this is virtue signaling or whatever. We need to wake up. We need to call trump the con man and thief that he is. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Trump budding up with dictators is RADICAL. Trump having interfering with the justice department is RADICAL. Trump pandering to the police and army (I gave 3 raises) is RADICAL. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

You know Trump just creates enemies. You know you can't trust him. You know he been incompetent during this crisis. You know all those people didn't need to die. Trump talks about the Space Program and you can't safely go to a movie. Wake up — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Remember everything Trump accuses the Democrats of he's guilt of. Dont let the socialist name calling distract you from the fact he is a fascist who has no belief in law. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Please dont buy that socialist crap either. Obviously Obama wasn't a socialist. This is all lies to scare you and you know it. Biden is not radical. Are you serious? — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

can we stop with this HOLLYWOOD shit. I'm not from Hollywood and Hollywood is just a town. Please say coastal elites (which Trump, Jared and Ivana are) Maybe people on the east and west coasts have different values from yours but they dont like liars and con men like trump. https://t.co/F9A12uG2TI — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

What bravery from the cowards who are against equal justice. Wake up. Don't you know history will make you the fool. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Fuck Lou Holtz. Biden is Catholic in name only? Compared to who? How many abortions did trump pay for? How many women has he raped? How many times did pull the shit he did in Ukraine. Wake up. He's a crook and a con man. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

You know he lies. Constantly. Yet you dont care? What because he insults people that make you and me feel dumb? — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

to those of you who think Im destroying my career wake up. if trump gets elected, the economy will never come back. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

I know you hate snobs and elites I get it but look at Ivana and that douche bag Jerod. Think they are on your side? Do you think they've ever done a real days work in their lives. Wake up — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

By the way you can't be against Cancel Culture and tell people to stay out of politics. You know that time you did a job and didn't get paid? That's trump and you know it. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Look Trumpers I get it. As a kid I was a cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what but he's a traitor and a con man who doesn't care about you. Deep down you know it. I'm sure you enjoy pissing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

excuse me while I treat myself to confronting some asshole trolls… — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

RIP Truth — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

