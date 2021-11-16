NPR on Tuesday deleted a tweet claiming “disappointment” among voters in Boston after the city elected its first Asian mayor, saying it doesn’t “always get things right the first time.”

“Michelle Wu, an Asian American, is the first woman and first person color elected to lead the city,” NPR noted in an initial missive. “While many are hailing it as a turning point, others see it as more of a disappointment that the three Black candidates couldn’t even come close.”

The tweet vanished by Tuesday afternoon. “Many were hopeful Boston would finally elect its first Black mayor, as most of the nation’s 30 largest cities have already done,” NPR wrote in a revised version. “Black activists and political strategists reflect on what they can learn from the 2021 campaign season.”

The company added in a follow-up: “We realize we don’t always get things right the first time, and our previous tweet/headline misrepresented the story. We deleted the previous tweet, which was causing harm, and have updated the story.”

Eagle-eyed critics noticed the change and ridiculed NPR for the infelicitous claim in its earlier tweet.

We realize we don’t always get things right the first time, and our previous tweet/headline misrepresented the story. We deleted the previous tweet, which was causing harm, and have updated the story — NPR (@NPR) November 16, 2021 Tsk, tsk @NPR. Driving a wedge between People of Color, keeping underrepresented groups fighting each other for scraps.

NPR has since deleted this tweet about new Boston mayor Michelle Wu. pic.twitter.com/eYKL2mWWqW — Mary Chao 趙 慶 華 (@marychaostyle) November 16, 2021 Kim Janey became Boston's first black, first female mayor, but she finished 4th in the preliminary among 5 mayoral candidates of color. (Janey even endorsed Michelle Wu.) NPR had applauded the diversity of the contenders. What changed? Why downplay an Asian American woman's win? pic.twitter.com/FizBISLYxN — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) November 16, 2021 NPR appears to be having a struggle session because the wrong type of female minority won the Boston mayoral election. pic.twitter.com/FPwKHbEB0a — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 16, 2021

