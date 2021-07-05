National Public Radio took to Twitter on July 4 to denigrate the Declaration of Independence as a document filled with “flaws and deeply ingrained hypocrisies.”

The publication’s commentary came in an article based on its Friday broadcast of Morning Edition. Noting it had a 32-year tradition of a broadcast reading of the document on Independence Day, the taxpayer-funded station said, “After last summer’s protests and our national reckoning on race, the words in the document land differently.

“It famously declares ‘that all men are created equal’ even though women, enslaved people and Indigenous Americans were not held as equal at the time,” NPR lamented, saying it also contained “a racist slur about Native Americans.”

The publication also quoted Ojibwe author David Treuer, who said Native Americans held mixed views of the document. “On one hand we are keenly aware of the ways in which this country has attempted to both take our homelands and to eradicate us,” Treuer said. “And yet a huge number of Native people are deeply patriotic. Native American people have fought in every war America has fought up until today. We remain committed to forcing this country to live up to its own stated ideals.”

NPR took a final jab before members of the company’s staff took turns reading the declaration. “The declaration is a document with flaws and deeply ingrained hypocrisies,” NPR asserted. “It also laid the foundation for our collective aspirations, our hopes for what America could be.”

Critics online took umbrage with NPR’s evaluation of America’s 245-year-old founding document.

Today is a great day for America to declare its independence from NPR which is currently attacking our Constitution. Why should we pay for them to express hatred against us?#DefundNPR — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) July 5, 2021

#DefundNPR The writer of this tweet is a piece of filth. https://t.co/DzX4dUwyEz — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) July 5, 2021

Defund NPR – an Anti American outlet funded by American taxes. — Blair Brandt (@BlairBrandt) July 4, 2021

Yes, we do. NPR does not get *direct* funding. It gets grants from CPB, the Dept. of Education, and the Dept. of Commerce. It’s a small amount (approximately 2-3 percent of their revenue), but it is taxpayer funding. https://t.co/bYgfSh0OG2 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 5, 2021

