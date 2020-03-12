NY Attorney General Orders Alex Jones to Stop Selling His Coronavirus-Fighting Toothpaste

New York Attorney General Letitia James ordered InfoWars founder Alex Jones to “immediately stop selling & marketing products as a treatment,” after he claimed his supplements were “antivirals” that could cure the coronavirus.

James also explained in a Twitter post, “If he doesn’t cease & desist these activities immediately, I won’t hesitate to take legal action.”

I ordered Alex Jones to immediately stop selling & marketing products as a treatment or cure for #coronavirus on his website. If he doesn’t cease & desist these activities immediately, I won’t hesitate to take legal action & hold him accountable for the harm he’s caused. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) March 12, 2020

Jones told listeners during a broadcast on Tuesday that the supplements sold on his website can be used as a cure for the coronavirus, labeling them, “literally a stopgap.”

The radio host also claimed that his “Superblue Fluoride-Free Toothpaste,” which is sold on his website, “kills every virus,” adding, “Pentagon has come out and documented and Homeland Security has said this stuff kills the whole SARS-corona family at point-blank range.”

