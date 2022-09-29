OAN Likens Lizzo Playing James Madison’s Flute to Emperor Nero Playing Fiddle as Rome Burned

Lizzo made headlines for days after playing a crystal flute that belonged to James Madison during her concert this week.

The flute, which was on loan from the Library of Congress was crafted out of crystal in 1813.

The use of the flute by the pop artist sent some commentators spiraling.

As highlighted in a Daily Beast piece Thursday, One America News Network, had a very interesting comparison when covering the story.

On Tipping Point with host Kara McKinney they compared Lizzo using James Madison’s flute to the last Roman Emperor, Nero, playing fiddle while Rome burned in the year 64.

“They say Nero watched as Rome burned in a devastating fire playing his fiddle as the events and morals played out below. Well now as America Burns, Lizzo plays a 200 year old crystal flute that was lent to her by the Library of Congress. It originally belonged to founding Father James Madison, whose home was also being wokified as we speak,” McKinney began.

McKinney likely referenced the news last week that the team that oversees Madison’s Virginia home, Montpelier, launched plans to build a national slavery monument on the grounds of the estate.

“Because our culture is so degenerate now, the 34 year old musician, if you can call her that, felt the need to twerk while she played the flute,” she added.

They played the video of Lizzo preforming with the instrument, which was tweeted out by her official account early Wednesday morning.

NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE NOW YOU HAVE IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU @librarycongress ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgXjpC49sO — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 28, 2022

“I should have warned you all before, but it’s only slightly more wholesome, if you could call it that, than when she buried her entire rear end to a crowded basketball game, despite the fact that yes kids were there,” McKinney clarified as the video ended.

“Remember how last night we talked about soft totalitarianism, which is what so-called liberal democracy actually is? Well, keep that in mind as you watch Lizzo twerk and mockery the Founding Fathers and their ideals. We are being colonized by leftist ideologues and they laugh in our faces as they do it,” she concluded.

Listen above via One America News Network, Video credit @mount_bees on Twitter.

