Oath Keeper’s Ex Rips Trump on CNN: ‘Trump Fully Understands’ Stewart Rhodes And ‘Agrees With Him’

Tasha Adams, ex-wife of imprisoned Oath Keeper Stewart Rhodes, ripped ex-President Donald Trump in response to Trump’s promise he’ll consider pardoning Jan. 6 defendants.

Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday for seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 attack on the Capitol. It was the longest sentence to date for a Jan. 6 defendant.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN Primetime, host Abby Phillip asked Adams to respond to Trump and Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the willingness each has expressed to consider pardons for Capitol rioters.

Adams said it would be futile to try and persuade them because they both understand and agree with Rhodes:

PHILLIP: So, Tasha, you have known Stewart Rhodes for a long time. You know deeply this organization, the Oath Keepers, with all of that knowledge, knowing that for the next 18 years, you and your six children can live your lives with Stewart Rhodes behind bars. How do you feel about that?

TASHA ADAMS, EX-WIFE OF OATH KEEPERS LEADER STEWART RHODES: I am very happy about it. It’s been a great week for us, really, as a family, we’re happy to feel safe. We’re happy he’s in a place where he can’t hurt us, he can’t hurt anybody else. You know, of course, there’s that dark cloud sort of looming of pardon depending on who gets in office next or even, you know, beyond that, the next election. So there’s some, you know, reason for concern. But other than that, it’s, you know, it’s been great to feel safe, really. And it’s been — my divorce was finalized this week after five and a half years of trying to deal with that. So it’s been a lot at once.

PHILLIP: You raised the issue of the pardons. I want to play for you what two presidential campaign candidates have said about the prospect of pardons for people like your ex-husband. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Will you pardon the January 6 rioters who were convicted of federal offenses?

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I am inclined to pardon many of them.

TRAVIS: Do you think the January 6 defendants deserve to have their cases examined by a Republican president?

GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS (R-FL): On day one, I will have folks that will get together and look at all these cases who people are victims of weaponization or political targeting, and we will be aggressive at issuing pardons.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PHILLIP: If you could talk to former President Trump, Ron DeSantis, what would you want them to understand about who the Oath Keepers are, who Stewart Rhodes really is?

ADAMS: I’m not sure anything I would say would make any difference because I think they fully understand what he is and what he tried to do, and they fully support it. He is a person who plotted war for over a decade. All he ever thought about was creating chaos, creating violence, violence in the home, violence, you know, in the country, anything that could put himself on top, and any way he could make that happen. And I think, you know, Trump fully understands, DeSantis fully understands, they know what Stewart’s about, and they agree with him.

PHILLIP: Are you worried at all that if Rhodes were pardoned that there would be a risk of another potential January 6th?

ADAMS: Oh, absolutely. This is Stewart’s life’s work. This is what he does. He’s incredibly brilliant. He’s completely manipulative. He’s good at what he does. And he will just regroup immediately. I guarantee he already has plans in the works for as soon as he’s out. He will regroup and he will do this again. And he will do this again until he creates the kind of chaos that he wants to create.