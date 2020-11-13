Conservatives in media are the “most important people” shaping the Republican Party going forward, according to Democratic campaign guru David Plouffe.

He made the remark during a Thursday panel discussion with the McCain Institute, arguing that conservative news outlets and personalities — including Breitbart and Fox News titans Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch — have much more power to influence right-leaning voters than Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) or House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

“I really think … the most important people in the Republican Party, today, about the future, are not really Mitch McConnell,” Plouffe said. “On legislation, of course, Mitch McConnell — or Kevin McCarthy, or anyone thinking about running for president. It is Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch. It is the people that run Breitbart. It is the people that run Prager University. It is the people that run The Epoch Times. Now it’s the people who are running Newsmax.”

Plouffe worked in Democratic politics for nearly two decades — beginning as a staffer for Sen. Tom Harkin’s (D-IA) 1990 reelection campaign — before serving as campaign manager to President Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. He subsequently became a senior adviser in the Obama White House.

“If they say the election is not legitimate, if they say Trumpism is the thing we need to double down on, whether Trump is at the head of the snake or not, that’s what’s going to happen, because that’s where the energy is,” Plouffe said.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

