One of Trump’s Biggest Online Boosters Jumps Ship for DeSantis

A popular Trump booster on Twitter is ditching the former president in favor of his biggest potential 2024 rival.

Bill Mitchell, a notable online pundit whose rabid support of former President Donald Trump regularly made a splash on Twitter, announced yesterday that he was officially jumping ship.

“Ok, that’s it. I’m done. I’m off the #TrumpTrain. I cannot in good conscience support a man who would tell lies about a great American to defend his own enormous ego,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell then rubbed salt in the wound for Trump by announcing his choice for 2024.

“I will work with every ounce of my being to help Governor (Ron) DeSantis win the nomination and the presidency,” he wrote.

Mitchell’s steadfast support of Trump began to make headlines back in 2016 when Buzzfeed News labeled him “Donald Trump’s most unrelenting social media” surrogate. At the time he tweeted rough 270 times per day for his favorite candidate, according to BuzzFeed.

Mitchell recently rejoined Twitter after being banned during the 2020 election and later being reinstated by Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

The announcement came with a mixed reaction from his Twitter followers — with some excited for the change and others digging in their heels for Trump.

Okay. I’m out on Bill Mitchell. Unsubbing. Good luck with the globalist! ✌️ — 🧐Conspiracy Chick 🇺🇸 (@ActivateStrong) January 31, 2023

Wimp — eaglesdontflock (@eaglesdontflock) January 30, 2023

Lol.. you were never on the trump train. Enjoy your RINO efforts. Called it from Day 1. So obvious — jtsreal (@jtsisreal) January 30, 2023

Welcome aboard. Trump is a serial liar. — Paul A. Mancuso (@pmancuso) January 31, 2023

Welcome! DeSantis 2024 — NQ Trader (@NQfollower) January 31, 2023

Welcome to the team. #DeSantis2024 — 𝙲𝚘𝚞𝚛𝚝𝚗𝚎𝚢 𝙺𝚗𝚒𝚕𝚕 (@courtneyknill) January 30, 2023

Agreed! I am from #AtlanticCity, #NJ and saw #Trump ignorance, arrogance, pettiness, dishonesty, & disloyalty. But I supported him anyway in 2016 because I thought he would mature & was better choice than others. But he did not, & #DeSantis is now a better choice. — Seth Grossman (@Grossman4NJ) January 31, 2023

Although only Trump has declared his presidential run for 2024, many believe DeSantis will soon throw his hat into the ring.

