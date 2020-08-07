Oprah Sets Up 26 Billboards Around Louisville Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor

Oprah Winfrey has set up 26 billboards around Louisville, Kentucky that demand justice for Breonna Taylor, the 26-year- old Black emergency room technician who died at the hands of police in March.

The billboard campaign comes a week after Winfrey honored the late Ms. Taylor by putting her on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine — making it the first time in its 20-year history that Winfrey was not on the cover herself.

“Demand that the police involved in killing Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged,” the billboards read. They also provide the link to the Until Freedom website, an “intersectional social justice organization rooted in the leadership of diverse people of color to address systemic and racial injustice.”

Until Freedom also has a specific page dedicated to Taylor and the “Louisville 87,” the 87 people arrested during a July 14 march to Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron’s home — whose team is leading the Taylor investigation.

Taylor was killed in her home by officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove, who were serving a no-knock drug warrant.

Since the fatal arrest, Hankison was fired while Mattingly and Cosgrove have been placed on administrative reassignment. None have been arrested or have faced criminal charges. Louisville officials have, however, banned the use of no-knock warrants since her killing, and the killing of George Floyd, sparked protests throughout the nation.

