Osundairo Brothers’ Attorney Rips Jussie Smollett: ‘It’s Not Your Right to Lie to the Jury’

The attorney representing the brothers that actor Jussie Smollett hired to stage an assault on him made a Friday appearance with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. She took aim at Smollett and said the brothers were “thrilled” with the verdict in the case.

“It’s your right to take the stand if you are the defendant,” Gloria Rodriguez told Carlson, referring to the fact Smollett testified at trial. “But it’s not your right to lie to the jury. You don’t have the right to make up your own set of facts… And that’s what Mr. Smollett kept trying to do, is change the facts. And as much as he tried to sell that story, it just didn’t make any sense. And you have to consider the Osundairo brothers testified for two days — they didn’t have any way of knowing the testimony of the other. They went into significant details about what went on, and all of this was corroborated by the police.”

Ola and Bola Osundairo testified that the actor hired them to stage a violent hate crime against him in 2019. A Chicago jury found Smollett guilty on five felony counts of disorderly conduct on Thursday, for which he faces up to 15 years of incarceration.

Evidence in the case included several instances where the body-building brothers were featured on camera with Smollett prior to the hoax, including one surveillance video of a “dry run” a day before he made the allegation. And in a text message he sent to Bola two weeks after the incident, Smollett wrote, “Brother…..I love you. I stand with you. I know 10000% you and your brother did nothing wrong and never would.”

“There are juries that are unpredictable at times,” Rodriguez added, before alluding to Carlson’s coverage of the ordeal. “But this is one of those cases, Tucker, and I know you cover this on your show, so I won’t belabor, but there was a mountain of evidence to show that every detail the Osundairo brothers were saying was corroborated. For instance, they said they did a dry run on that Saturday before the event, and the police were able to track down Jussie’s car. And so what plausible, viable theory could Jussie give for all of those exact things? Just nothing he said was cohesive or made sense.”

Watch above via Fox News.

