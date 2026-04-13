‘My Fake News Glasses Were Deceiving Me!’ MS NOW’s Katy Tur Roasts Trump’s Claim That Deleted Meme Showed Him as a Doctor, Not Jesus

MS NOW’s Katy Tur roasted President Donald Trump’s assertion that a now-deleted meme did not depict the president as Jesus Christ, as even die-hard MAGA supporters thought — but as a “doctor making people feel better.”

Trump received immense social media backlash over the AI-generated meme portraying him laying hands on a sick man and miraculously healing him with a beam of light. The meme appeared on Trump’s account Sunday night in the midst of his feud with Pope Leo XIV over his war with Iran.

A reporter asked Trump during an Oval Office presser Monday, “Mr. President, did you post that picture of yourself depicted as Jesus Christ?”

“I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with Red Cross, there’s a Red Cross worker there, which we support. And only the fake news could come up with that one. So, I, just heard about it and I said, ‘How did they come up with that?’ It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

Trump then turned to a DoorDasher delivering McDonald’s in a stunt to promote the one-year anniversary of “No Tax on Tips.” The woman told Trump that thanks to him she didn’t have to pay taxes on $11,000 made through DoorDash that she used to help pay for her husband’s cancer treatment.

“As an example, the $11,000,” Trump said. “I understand your husband is going through treatment? He’s going through some very serious cancer treatments. So this goes a long way.”

Tur lit into Trump’s claim.

“Ah, yes! My fake news glasses were deceiving me. Let me take them off right now. I can see it more clearly,” she said sarcastically, adding:

That is a doctor’s coat, not a white robe. And those are his hands delivering antibiotic lotion, not golden beams of healing light. And those things above him? Well, they’re people he’s saved. Not in the biblical sense, but in the ‘made them better’ sense. Just like the DoorDash grandma who delivered him McDonald’s today. She did that. He says he’s helping her sick husband pay the bills through his no tax on tips policy. We’re going to wait and see if he also told her he would revive health care negotiations in Congress or push for reinstating reinstating the ACA subsidy, the same one, by the way, that expired this year to arguably make budgetary room for his tax cut, which predominantly helps the rich. But I digress. He’s a doctor, not Jesus. And if you see it differently, Catholics and Christians and many MAGA supporters who begged him to delete the post or blame it on a staffer, then too bad. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

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