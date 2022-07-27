Verizon has signed a deal to extend Newsmax TV on its Fios streaming platform, according to a news release from the conservative network.

“Newsmax announced today that it has signed a multiyear carriage deal with Verizon to continue its distribution,” Newsmax said in a statement. The company added:

Newsmax, which is available on channel 615 (115 in SD) on Fios, will retain its broad distribution on the Verizon platform, which reaches approximately 3.5 million subscribers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Newsmax is the nation’s fourth highest-rated cable news network and a top 20 daytime cable channel, according to Nielsen. Newsmax is carried on all major cable and satellite systems.

Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy called Verizon “outstanding partners” in a comment.

“Verizon has carried Newsmax for many years, and we are delighted to be extending our distribution through the Fios platform,” Ruddy said. “We have found them to be outstanding partners who have demonstrated a strong commitment to the presentation of diverse, independent voices through their programming. We’re glad that we are continuing with this new agreement.”

News of the extension comes a week after the struggling conservative network One America News announced its deal with Verizon would not be renewed.

Amid negotiations to keep OAN on Fios, Verizon said the network “failed to agree to fair terms.”

“Since we were unable reach an agreement, effective July 31, 2022, we will no longer have the rights to provide our customers with this programming, and it will be removed from the Fios TV lineup,” Verizon said.

OAN is no longer on DirecTV after AT&T dropped the network from its own lineup in April.

