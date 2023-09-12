Patrick Mahomes Makes Hilariously Unfortunate Grammatical Error Reacting to Aaron Rodgers Injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a hilarious grammatical error, in a Twitter post reacting to Aaron Rodgers’s injury during the Monday night game.

Rodgers was carted off the field during his first game since joining the New York Jets as they faced the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, after tearing his Achilles tendon.

Twitter was automatically flooded with well wishes and hopes of a speedy recovery for the 39-year-old quarterback.

Mahomes took to his Twitter to react to Rodgers and unfortunately, in his haste, forgot to proofread it before posting.

“Hate that man… Praying for the best 🙏🏽” Mahomes wrote.

Mahomes realized his error after a flood of comments began to come in, asking why he had a bad relationship with Rodgers. Mahomes quickly corrected the Tweet to clarify that he meant no ill will toward Rodgers.

“Hate that, man… Praying for the best 🙏🏽” Mahome rewrote.

Hate that, man… Praying for the best 🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 12, 2023

“Knew i was going to need that edit button on here one of these days 🤣” Mahomes tweeted out moments later.

According to ESPN, Rodgers’s torn Achilles tendon could mean the end of the season for the Jets’s new quarterback.

