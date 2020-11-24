Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is now saying President Donald Trump needs to throw in the towel and accept the election is over.

Ryan — currently on the Fox Corporation board — spoke at Bank of America’s virtual European Credit Conference on Tuesday, and per Politico, he noted the GSA officially begun the transition process and said it’s important for President-elect Joe Biden to plan things out.

“I think maybe even more important is that these legal challenges to the outcome and the attacks on our voting system really need to stop, in my opinion. The outcome will not be changed, and it will only serve to undermine our faith in our system of government, our faith in our democracy,” Ryan said.

He called out the president’s legal team for pushing “baseless conspiracy theories” and made a point of noting the vast difference between when they are alleging on TV and what is actually happening in court.

Ryan, however, did actually argue that Biden would benefit more from Republicans keeping the Senate:

“I personally think it’s in Joe Biden’s best interest — he obviously would not want to hear this — for us to win these Georgia Senate seats, because then he really does have divided government and he really does have to work with both sides of the aisle and you won’t have the building pressure from the left to try and jam the other side… Joe Biden knows how to work in divided government. He’s a good guy. He’s a very nice person. He keeps his word. Those of us who’ve worked with Joe, we disagree with each other but he’s not a disagreeable human being. So, he does know how to work in divided government. He does put deals together, and that will be made much, much easier for him to operate like that and bring sides together if we truly have divided government. If we don’t have divided government and they narrowly get the Senate, then frankly I think he’s going to be a much less successful president.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]