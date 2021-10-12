House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday lamented the media’s failure to sell the $3.5 trillion spending bill proposed by congressional Democrats.

“Well, I think you all could do a better job of selling it, to be very frank with you,” said at a daily press briefing with reporters, in response to a question about the proposal. “Because every time I come here I go through the list, family medical leave, climate, the issues that are in there.

“It is hard to break through when you have such a comprehensive package,” She added. “But as we narrow it down and put it out there I think that — for example, one of the things in the bill is the continuation of the Biden tax credit, the child tax credit that is within the rescue package. That has great appeal. Do people know where it springs from? No, but it is a vast bill. It has a lot in it and we will have to continue to make sure the public does. But whether they know what or not, they overwhelming we support it. And by the way, women much more than men.”

Democrats have faced a roadblock in passing the plan in the Senate, where Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) have levied objections, leaving Democrats with 48 of the 50 votes needed to win passage.

Watch above via ABC News.

