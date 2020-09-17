United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) condemned violent unrest during a Thursday speech on the House floor with the most forceful remarks she has delivered since nationwide uprisings began in May.

Pelosi said a Republican member had asked her, “Where are you when you’re talking about violence, this or that?” She responded: “We’re there. We support peaceful demonstrations. We participate in them. They are part of the essence of our democracy. That does not include looting, starting fires, or rioting. They should be prosecuted. That is lawlessness.”

President Donald Trump has attacked Democrats over the last several months for allegedly failing to take a strong enough stance against violence that has broken out at protests against police brutality over the summer. “When is Slow Joe Biden going to criticize the Anarchists, Thugs & Agitators in ANTIFA?” Trump wrote on Twitter last month.

Polling has suggested voter sentiment turning against Democrats and Black Lives Matter as a result of the unrest. A Pew survey released Wednesday found support for BLM fell 12 points over the summer, from 67 percent in June to 55 percent in September.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden led his party’s effort to deter voter concerns over the issue shortly. “Rioting is not protesting,” Biden said in a speech delivered in Pittsburgh days after Trump’s tweets. “Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting. It’s lawlessness, plain and simple.”

Pelosi sought to highlight Biden’s condemnation in her Thursday remarks. “I’m very proud that Joe Biden has presented the clarity of that — making the distinction that I don’t think our colleagues quite understand,” she said.

