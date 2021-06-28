Pelosi Introduces Resolution to Set Up 1/6 Select Committee, Reportedly Considering a Republican as One of Her Appointees

Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced the resolution to form a January 6th select committee on Monday, pursuing a different option for investigating the events of that day after Republican senators rejected a commission.

The resolution states that the Speaker can appoint 8 members, while the House Minority Leader — Kevin McCarthy — can select 5. Pelosi’s office said that she is considering making one of her picks a Republican (which almost certainly would be one of the Republicans who supported the initial commission, such as Adam Kinzinger).

The House will vote this week, and the resolution is expected to pass. 35 House Republicans joined Democrats last month to vote for the commission.

In a statement Monday, the Speaker said, “Senate Republicans did Mitch McConnell a ‘personal favor’ rather than their patriotic duty and voted against the bipartisan commission negotiated by Democrats and Republicans. But Democrats are determined to find the truth.”

