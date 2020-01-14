Speaker Nancy Pelosi — after announcing tomorrow’s vote to send articles of impeachment to the Senate — ripped President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for not doing enough on election security.

Pelosi was reacting to reporting yesterday of Russian hacking of Burisma, the company Hunter Biden served on the board of.

In a statement this afternoon, the Speaker said, “The alarming reports that the Russian Government is continuing to interfere in our elections to benefit the President and to undermine our democracy highlight the urgent need for action… yet the President has refused to take meaningful action to strengthen our election security.”

She criticizes McConnell in particular for not taking up House bills on the matter, accusing him of “giving hostile foreign powers the green light to attack our country.”

“The President and every Republican Senator must explain to the American people why they are refusing to defend our national security and the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi added. “We only learned of this hacking through the press. Congress must be briefed on what the Administration knows about this attack and why the President doesn’t have a plan to protect our elections.”

