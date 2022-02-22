The Defense Department is considering deploying the DC National Guard in response to possible trucker protests in the nation’s capital similar to ones that have occurred in Canada.

“The Department is analyzing a request for assistance from the US Capitol Police and the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency,” said Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby in a Tuesday statement to media outlets.

“Those agencies have asked for National Guard personnel to provide support at traffic control points in and around the District to help the USCP and DC government address potential challenges stemming from possible disruptions at key traffic arteries,” he said.

According to The Military Times, which first reported on DC’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency request for the DC National Guard:

The DCNG troops were notified of a potential activation between Feb. 22 through March 7 or later, according to internal directives obtained by Military Times. DCNG troops will provide vehicles and personnel at “43 critical blocking positions 24/7,” according to a message issued Friday by Brig. Gen. Robert K. Ryan, head of the DCNG Land Component Command.

The possibility of the deployment of the DCNG comes as truckers plan to descend on the nation’s capital following trucker convoys blocking roads in Canada in protest of that country’s coronavirus mandates including its vaccine mandates. The trucker convoys in Ottawa have reportedly since been cleared.

