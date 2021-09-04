Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Welcome Two Bundles of Joy to Their Family With Adorable Photo

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten Buttigieg announced the official expansion of their family as they welcomed the arrival of Penelope Rose Buttigieg and Joseph August Buttigieg and shared photos with the world.

In their social media posts, both parents say they are “beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents.” The black and white photo with the newborn pair has been rocketing across social media in retweets and shares.

Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family. pic.twitter.com/kS89gb11Ax — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 4, 2021

The two made their first announcement about becoming parents through another set of social media posts last month.

