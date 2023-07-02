Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg ripped Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) over a widely condemned anti-LGBTQ campaign ad.

Appearing Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union with Dana Bash, Buttigieg slammed the Florida governor over the ad — which bizarrely showed former President Donald Trump’s ties to the LGBTQ community, then showed various images of DeSantis attempting to project strength, which were juxtaposed with random images of shirtless bodybuilders. Buttigieg called out the imagery as odd.

“I’m going to leave aside the strangeness of trying to prove your manhood by putting up a video that splices images of you in between oiled up shirtless bodybuilders,” Buttigieg said. “And just get to the bigger issue that that is on my mind whenever I see this stuff in the policy space — which is, again, who are you trying to help? Who are you trying to make better off? And what public policy problems do you get up in the morning thinking about how to solve?”

The secretary cited recent trips he made to Kentucky and North Dakota announcing various infrastructure initiatives and compared those trips to the governor’s attack ad — which was denounced by, among others, the Log Cabin Republicans, which is the largest LGBTQ Republican group in America.

“These are the kinds of problems that most of us got into government, politics and public service in order to work on,” Buttigieg said. “And I just don’t understand the mentality of somebody who gets up in the morning thinking that he’s going to prove his worth by competing over who can make life hardest for a hard-hit community that is already so vulnerable in America.”

Watch above, via CNN.

