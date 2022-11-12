Police Say ‘Suspicious’ Envelope Reported by Kari Lake Campaign Contained Nothing — Not Even Harmless White Powder

Police found no substance inside the “suspicious” envelope sent to the campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Lake’s office previously claimed a staff member was exposed to a “suspicious” powder from a delivered envelope, but Phoenix Police announced on Friday that there was no substance found in the item.

“The state lab tested the items turned over to them regarding incident #2022-1665892 and has determined there was no substance inside,” authorities revealed.

Speaking about the incident on Fox News ahead of her election, Lake claimed she has seen “threats” against her campaign go up and called for politicians and activists to bring down their rhetoric. She also claimed in the same interview that Republican candidate Lee Zeldin was stabbed at a rally over the summer. He was not actually stabbed, though he was attacked by a man rushed the stage and was taken to the ground before anything could happen.

“The staff member is currently under medical supervision. Just two days before Election Day, our campaign headquarters remains shut down. We look forward to law enforcement completing their investigation as quickly as possible,” Lake campaign spokesperson Ross Trumble said after the envelopes were first confiscated by police.

Lake’s race against Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs remains undecided days after the election. Lake has said she’s confident she will win, but she’s also controversially boosted conspiracy theories about election fraud in the state. While there is no proof of widespread fraud, former President Donald Trump has also promoted the idea that there is election fraud in the state, as well as others.

Republicans lost another key Arizona race, with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) winning his reelection against his Trump-endorsed challenger, Republican Blake Masters. Trump claimed the election, or “electron” was a “scam” and demanded it be conducted all over again.

