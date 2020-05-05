comScore

Politico Comes Under Fire for Claiming Trump ‘Getting Roasted on Chinese Twitter’

By Rudy TakalaMay 5th, 2020, 5:48 pm

Twitter users reminded Politico that residents of China are forbidden from using the platform after the publication claimed users of “Chinese Twitter” were “roasting” President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Trump is getting roasted on Chinese Twitter for his virus response, highlighting a broad verdict there: America disastrously faltered while China outperformed,” Politico asserted in a tweet, linking to a Monday story about users on the social media platform Weibo.

Users including Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, a Pennsylvania Republican, and Brendan Carr, a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission, pointed out that China’s ruling Communist Party pays users to toe the party line and prohibits content that doesn’t fit its messaging — including all of Twitter.

