Twitter users reminded Politico that residents of China are forbidden from using the platform after the publication claimed users of “Chinese Twitter” were “roasting” President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Trump is getting roasted on Chinese Twitter for his virus response, highlighting a broad verdict there: America disastrously faltered while China outperformed,” Politico asserted in a tweet, linking to a Monday story about users on the social media platform Weibo.

Users including Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, a Pennsylvania Republican, and Brendan Carr, a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission, pointed out that China’s ruling Communist Party pays users to toe the party line and prohibits content that doesn’t fit its messaging — including all of Twitter.

Not sure @Politico realizes that twitter is banned for essentially all Chinese citizens. “Chinese twitter” is purely CCP propaganda and Politico is playing right into their hands. https://t.co/HwiaD40E5y pic.twitter.com/4aZtKc3ivX — Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (@GReschenthaler) May 5, 2020

Hi @Politico, don’t mean to disrupt your Communist propaganda with facts, but ✅ There’s no Chinese Twitter, it’s banned ✅ The regime disappears people that DON’T spread its disinformation on Weibo ✅ Look up “Wumao” b4 quoting paid trolls ✅ Here’s a 🧵 w/ actual facts ⤵️ https://t.co/h75I0ySVQF — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) May 4, 2020

Honestly, if @jack keeps running @Twitter how he is, Chinese Twitter will be freer than Twitter itself. https://t.co/Q5DpAw2AhJ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 5, 2020

.@politico is getting roasted on American Twitter for their story about how Trump is getting roasted on Chinese Twitter. https://t.co/GkfFvknEPo — Chris Pack (@ChrisPack716) May 5, 2020

re “Chinese Twitter” – reminder: the reason @politico and its Publisher @R_Allbritton

are sucking up to the vile authoritarian dictatorship in Beijing is, as always in the Swamp, 🤑🤑🤑🤑:https://t.co/KM0mICEDST — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) May 4, 2020

This is a bizarre tweet. Why is this news? And should we be surprised that “Chinese twitter” (whatever that is) reflects what the CCP wants people in China to hear? https://t.co/lIZAshEH8q — Lanhee J. Chen (@lanheechen) May 4, 2020

